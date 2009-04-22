About.com
Who features in About.com World Soccer's list of 10 best midfielders?
Profile: Jose Mourinho

The Latest in Soccer
Where Did Leicester City Get Their Nickname From?
The fox has become a significant part of Leicester City's identity and the nickname the 'Foxes' has stood for more than 65 years.
Who Has Won Spain's La Liga The Most Times?
A list of the winners and runners-up in Spain's La Liga, dating back to its inception in 1929.
7 Best Soccer Players in the World Right Now
Soccer is the world's game, but who sits on top as the best player in the soccer world? Watch this video to find out!
Where Have All The Strikers Gone?
World soccer is failing to produce the great goalscorers it used to, meaning little movement in the transfer market and sky high prices for those who are available.
US Women's 2015 World Cup Celebrations
The US women's soccer team celebrate their 2015 World Cup triumph.
Dates, Times and TV Guide For The 2015 Women's World Cup
The 2015 Women's World Cup schedule containing kick-off dates, times and channels showing the tournament in the US.
Know Your Stats: Lionel Messi
A complete breakdown of Lionel Messi's statistics season-by-season, including games started, substitute appearances, goals and assists for club and country.
Coppa Italia Winners List - Who Holds The Record For Italian Cups?
A list of the winners and runners-up in the Coppa Italia, dating back to its inception in 1922.
Who Has Won Italy's Serie A The Most Times?
A list of the winners and runners-up in the Italian Serie A, dating back to its inception in 1898.
2012/13 Champions League Top Scorers
Cristiano Ronaldo finished as the Champions League top scorer for the second time but who else excelled in the 2012/13 season?
Real Madrid: 2014 a Year to Remember
In 2014 Real Madrid won four trophies in a calender year for the first time in their history. Here are the stats behind a great year for the European champions.
Champions League Statistics: 2013-14 Top Scorers
A list of the top Champions League scorers in the 2013/14 season, with Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo topping the list having netted 17 times.
Ronaldo's List of Records
Cristiano Ronaldo has been breaking records at will over the last few years and here is a look at some of his key milestones.
Messi Is Record Scorer in Spain...And He's Only 27
On November 24, 2014 Lionel Messi became the all-time record scorer in Spanish league soccer.
Batman Takes On A New Enemy
Valencia have been confronted by an unexpected opponent in the form of Batman.
